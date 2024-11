Government to apologise to state abuse survivors, calls for improvements to the West Coast highway. Video / NZ Herald

Four search teams are scouring a Wellington coastal reserve and neighbouring suburb for a 77-year-old man who has now been missing for three days.

Graham Smith was reported missing at around 6.30pm on Sunday after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Colonial Knob walkway, southwest of Porirua.

Land Search and Rescue teams and a helicopter were scouring the Porirua area for Smith.

“Last night, the Westpac helicopter flew over the area Graham was last seen with thermal imaging equipment, unfortunately he was not located.”

Police said they have received a number of reported sightings that are being followed up today.