A search from the air and sea continues at a popular Coromandel beach after reports of a distressed swimmer were received this morning.

Police, a rescue helicopter and the Coastguard have been searching the water near the Whangamata Surf Club.

Emergency services responded to the Beach Rd beach shortly after 10am, police said.

A rescue search is underway at a beach in Whangamatā. Photo / Brian Pittams

Nothing of interest has yet been located in the search efforts.

A police spokesperson said they are appealing to the public to ensure all who swam at the beach today are safe.

Police ask members of the public to report anyone missing as soon as possible by calling them on 111.

They also ask if members of the public have been swimming at the beach today and are safe, to call 111 and quote event number P049302103.