The fire on North Head can can be seen from Auckland's CBD.

A scrub fire has broken out on Auckland’s North Head on the southeastern tip of the North Shore peninsula, this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said multiple calls had come in from all around Auckland saying there is a fire on North Head.

“Two crews have arrived and currently working to extinguish a scrub and grass fire approximately 20m by 10m.

“It is currently not contained.”

