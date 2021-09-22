Voyager 2021 media awards
Scooter rider and woman in wheelchair injured in Hawke's Bay crashes

Emergency services at the scene of a lunch-hour collision involving an electric scooter and a car in the Hastings CBD. Photo / Gianina Schwanecke

Hawkes Bay Today

Two people have been moderately injured in separate crashes in Hastings and Taradale today.

The first about 12.40pm involved an electric scooter and a car which collided at the intersection of Heretaunga St West and Market St, Hastings.

The second about 2.10pm involved an electric wheelchair and a vehicle near the intersection of Gloucester St and Meeanee Rd, the western entrance to the Taradale shopping centre.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital from the Hastings incident in a moderate condition.

At Taradale, where the road was blocked for some time, one person was treated at the scene.