The Government is attempting to tackle the shortage, allocating $747 million in this year’s Budget to boost learning support.

Education Minister Erica Stanford called it the largest investment “in a generation” and has since announced that 1451 schools will have access to a learning support co-ordinator from next year.

Stanford said the role will allow a dedicated staff member to screen for common neurodiverse needs like dyslexia and put strategies in place, giving teachers more time for quality classroom teaching.

NZEI delegate and speech-language therapist Conor Fraser said schools welcome the extra support but doubts the roles can be filled.

She said recruiting from the private sector would simply move skilled staff around, creating gaps elsewhere.

The Ministry of Education is publishing guidance this week to help schools hire, including suggested interview questions and skills matrices.

Learning support co-ordinators must be registered teachers with a practising certificate and relevant qualification.

The ministry said schools can pool resources to support multiple schools or hire part-time staff.

Fraser said these measures don’t address long-term workforce concerns.

“We need effective workforce planning and conditions that attract and retain specialist workers. Right now, it’s just stretching a thin workforce further, which I think is evident in the number of vacancies.”

She added that docking pay for specialists who stick to contracted hours only worsens retention issues.

Fraser said ministry learning support workers will join teachers and principals on strike on October 2 and warned that waiting lists will grow longer without a proper plan.

“When kids miss out on support and teachers are unsupported, behaviour, and patterns of communication are compounded,” she said.

“We might come in a year later and we’ve got a much bigger issue to try and work through with a whānau than we might have if we’d been able to provide an earlier intervention.”

She said the investment and learning support from the Government is progress but believes “there is a significant gap in what they have put forward in the Budget compared to what’s needed”.

“It needs a significant correction after years and years of underfunding across successive governments,” she said.

