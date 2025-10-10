Advertisement
PPTA confirms nationwide teacher strikes as pay dispute escalates

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

There will be rolling partial strikes this week, and a nationwide one-day strike later in the month.

More than 20,000 unionised secondary and area school teachers are going on strike as their pay scrap with the Government continues.

Rolling partial-strikes affecting students from different year groups on separate days will begin this coming week, with a full nationwide one-day strike on October 23, PPTA Te Wehengarua president

