Updated

Teachers’ strikes: Class cancelled for thousands of students

RNZ
3 mins to read

PPTA President Chris Abercrombie joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss the secondary school teachers and their rolling strike action. Video / Herald NOW

Thousands of senior secondary school students have no classes today as teachers begin a week of industrial action.

The union voted last week to reject the Government’s latest offer and begin partial strikes.

Year 12 and 13 students up and down the country will not be taught, instructed, or supervised

