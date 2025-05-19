Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Better funding for learning support will help improve school attendance

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Should we be looking to make it harder to change existing legislation? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Should we be looking to make it harder to change existing legislation? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letters to the Editor

Better support will improve school attendance

The funding announced by David Seymour to support student attendance is needed but, unfortunately, the problem is more complex than hiring more enforcement.

Most parents want their children to attend regularly but many encounter problems in making them go to school.

One

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand