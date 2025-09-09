Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Education: Most Whanganui primary schools to have learning support coordinators in 2026

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Carl Bates says schools can determine how they use LSCs. Photo / 123rf

Carl Bates says schools can determine how they use LSCs. Photo / 123rf

Most primary schools in Whanganui will have learning support coordinators next year, but concerns remain about whether they will fill all gaps.

On September 5, Education Minister Erica Stanford announced that 1451 schools would have access to learning support coordinators (LSCs) from term one next year.

Teachers, principals, and parents

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save