“Her level of expertise is what makes the difference,” he said.
“Someone with a really in-depth knowledge of literacy learning can work one-to-one with these students.
“That’s the argument against it [reinvesting funds].”
In the consultation document, Minister of Education Erica Stanford said the current service created large-scale inefficiencies, with individual staff trying to cover huge areas and multiple schools across large clusters.
“I want to ensure that we have the right roles, in the right place, with clear purpose and direction to support a nationally consistent approach to teaching and learning,” she said.
A funding cut would mean the end of 174 roles across the country.
“Nicky picks up the vulnerable, the most needy. She is a key person in our community.”
Consultation on the Government’s proposal is open until March 21.
