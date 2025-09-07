“Families are very touched by the way that people pull over and the pupils coming out of Churton School that often put down their bags and bikes and stand there with their heads bowed as we go past, it is a beautiful touch,” Goodare said.
Goodare said out-of-town visitors have never seen it happen anywhere else before.
The one instance that stood out for him was when they drove by as someone was getting pulled over by the police.
“The lights were on, the guy was talking to the police but he saw the hearse, tapped the policeman on the arm and pointed,” Goodare said.
“He stood there with his hand over his heart, the policeman took his hat off, then once we passed, the hat went back on and back to business – people stop and show that respect, it’s a very nice touch.”
Forrest said the people who do not pull over or bow stick out more than the ones who do.
Both funeral directors believed Churton School in Aramoho was responsible for encouraging its students to pay their respects in this manner.
Churton School principal Cara Barron has worked at the school for 17 years. She said it often encouraged pupils to show respect to hearses driving past and has done so the whole time she has been there.
She thinks a few children started the initiative on their own, then once families of the bereaved started emailing the school, former principal Andrew Spence started to praise and encourage it.
“It is just something that we do. When we get thank yous from families, we encourage it in assemblies and some stand up to model it so the new students can learn from the older ones,” Barron said.
One pupil, Erahia Houia, said he thought it was obvious that cars must pull over for hearses.