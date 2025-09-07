Advertisement
The uniquely Whanganui tradition that moves visitors to tears

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Funeral attendees have been touched by the actions of Aramoho residents en route to funeral proceedings at Aramoho Cemetery and Crematorium in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Whenever a hearse winds its way along Somme Pde to Aramoho Cemetery, locals, almost without fail, will stop to bow their heads and pull over their vehicles.

Fin Ocheduszko-Brown looks into this uniquely Whanganui tradition.

As Masterton’s Richard Dahlberg was travelling in his cousin’s hearse to Aramoho Cemetery,

