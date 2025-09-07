“I haven’t witnessed anything like it, I thought, ‘bloody hell these guys have been raised right’.”

He’s not the first visitor to comment on the respect shown to hearses in Whanganui.

Cleveland Funeral Home funeral director John Goodare said it happens “almost every funeral” and has been a tradition for over 30 years.

“Families are very touched by the way that people pull over and the pupils coming out of Churton School that often put down their bags and bikes and stand there with their heads bowed as we go past, it is a beautiful touch,” Goodare said.

Goodare said out-of-town visitors have never seen it happen anywhere else before.

The one instance that stood out for him was when they drove by as someone was getting pulled over by the police.

“The lights were on, the guy was talking to the police but he saw the hearse, tapped the policeman on the arm and pointed,” Goodare said.

“He stood there with his hand over his heart, the policeman took his hat off, then once we passed, the hat went back on and back to business – people stop and show that respect, it’s a very nice touch.”

Cleveland Funeral Home's John Goodare says the tradition of showing respect to passing hearses is evident at almost every funeral. Photo / NZME

Dempsey & Forrest funeral director James Forrest reiterated the tradition is unique to Whanganui.

“It’s been a tradition in Whanganui for many, many years, I’ve done funerals all over the North Island and different cities and I’ve never seen it before,” Forrest said.

“It’s such a beautiful thing. I always say to my families, especially the ones from out of town, to take note when they are driving up there of the respect to your family.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Whanganui people doing it, it’s just beautiful.”

Forrest said people walking their dogs will pause for up to 20 seconds to pay their respects and runners will stifle their momentum.

Forrest said the people who do not pull over or bow stick out more than the ones who do.

Both funeral directors believed Churton School in Aramoho was responsible for encouraging its students to pay their respects in this manner.

Churton School principal Cara Barron (second from left) is pleased to hear that her students continue to pay their respects for Funeral proceedings that pass them on Somme Pde. Pictured with students (from left) Erahia Houia, Bosston Kereopa, Shyla Joines and teacher Vanessa Gould. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Churton School principal Cara Barron has worked at the school for 17 years. She said it often encouraged pupils to show respect to hearses driving past and has done so the whole time she has been there.

She thinks a few children started the initiative on their own, then once families of the bereaved started emailing the school, former principal Andrew Spence started to praise and encourage it.

“It is just something that we do. When we get thank yous from families, we encourage it in assemblies and some stand up to model it so the new students can learn from the older ones,” Barron said.

One pupil, Erahia Houia, said he thought it was obvious that cars must pull over for hearses.

Barron said one time a pupil did not realise a hearse was driving past, another youngster nudged them to say, “this is what we do here”, she said.

Barron was proud of her school’s ability to leave a lasting impact on families mourning their loved ones.

“It’s really special and reassures the values that we and their families are instilling in them are evident in their practices not just our words – it’s very touching.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.