“I suppose it depends how you’re sourcing the food. We’re in Tassie, we’re able to source mainly Tasmanian produce,” she said.
“We’re actually looking at a seasonal menu. So, at the moment, we’ve got masses of tomatoes and zucchinis, corn.
“So, we’re using those sorts of ingredients that are in, easy supply to make the meals as affordable as we can.”
Dunbabin said their students are developing their taste buds through their programme, and more importantly, it’s about the 20 minutes they sit together and eat.
“What parents are telling us is that their children are trying these foods because they’re sitting in a fairly unthreatening way with their peers and just seeing how they eat, what they eat,” she said.
She said teachers are finding is that the children are learning still because they’re learning to eat off plates or bowls and using knives and forks, but they’re talking about the food.
“They’re finding out where the food’s come from. And so, the 20 minutes is actually it’s a relaxed time, but it is still a learning time, and they do often sit with their teachers...there’s a different dynamic around food,” she said.
As a result, Dunbabin said they’re seeing some children come to school on lunch days and not on other days.
Dunbabin said cost should not be the primary driver when it comes to any school lunch programme, and rather, it should be about nutritious food and the experience of enjoying their meal together.
