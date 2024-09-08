Zayed College said on its website that it was closed today following a suspicious call to Al-Madinah.

Al-Madinah School and Zayed College, both on Westney Road in Mangere, are in lockdown after a suspicious call. Photo / Google Maps

“As a matter of caution, following a suspicious call to Al Madinah, Zayed College will be closed today.

“If your daughter or family member is currently at school, we are in full lockdown and will communicate with you as soon as we can,” commissioner Linley Myers said.

NZ Fiji Times reported that students had received threatening emails today.

Al-Madinah School assistant principal Rizwan Hussein confirmed the situation.

The school’s principal Asin Ali told NZ Fiji Times that students had received threatening emails and were advised to stay home.

Zayed College for Girls. Photo / Google Maps

Al-Madinah School offers students courses in Islamic subjects as well as complete coverage of the New Zealand Curriculum.

Zayed College for Girls is a state-integrated special character Islamic secondary school for girls Year 7 – 13.

The police and Ministry of Education have been approached for comment about the unfolding situation.

More to come...