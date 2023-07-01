A woman braves the dicey weekend weather in Auckland, where rain has been an almost constant presence the last few weeks. Photo / Dean Purcell

Park the kids in front of the telly, mum and dad - the weather is not your friend this weekend.

Fortunately, it should only be a few days before the polar blast bringing snow, wind and rain across large swathes of the country is shoved east by an incoming ridge of high pressure.

“It’s probably a good start for the school holidays,” MetService meteorologist Paul Ngamanu said.

“Couple of movie days … then once this flow clears off there’ll probably be some pretty good ski conditions - even in the North Island.”

Up to 40cm of snow was forecast through the weekend for Ruapehu, where a Government bailout has saved the 2023 season of the mountain’s two ski fields, Whakapapa and Tūroa.

The top of the High Noon Express chairlift at Tūroa Ski field, on Mt Ruapehu's south-western side, pictured on Tuesday this week. Photo / Supplied

The week’s chilly south-westerly flow has already delivered a miserable first day of the school holidays to many parts of the country and sparked several snow and wind warnings.

A strong wind warning for Tararua district and Hawke’s Bay, south of Hastings, was to end at 8am today.

But heavy snow warnings remain in place for Southland, including Stewart Island and Fiordland south of Doubtful Sound, and Otago, south of a line from Queenstown to Alexandra and Mosgiel.

Until 9am tomorrow 20cm to 40cm of snow could fall above 300m, with lesser amounts down to sea level.

Much of NZ (especially the lower South Island) will deal with wintry weather through the rest of the weekend.



In the lower SI, look for moderate to heavy snow in high terrain and at least some accumulation at low elevations.



In addition, strong winds may cause power cuts. pic.twitter.com/C6xaoGEtku — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 1, 2023





There are road snowfall warnings for the Lindis Pass (SH8) between 10am and 4pm today, the Desert Rd (SH1) from 1pm to 7pm and Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) through to 10pm, with a few centimetres of snow possible on each.

The Crown Range Rd between Queenstown and Wanaka could expect 2cm to 4cm settling on the road at times until 7pm.

And on Milford Rd (SH94), south of Lake Gunn, 4cm to 8cm of snow may settle on the road until 9pm, MetService said late last night.

It’ll be showery today in the west and south of the South Island and the west and north of the North Island - where there was also a risk of thunderstorms, Ngamanu said.

Auckland should reach 15C, Hamilton 13C and Tauranga 14C.

Eastern areas and the capital can expect a better Sunday, and into tomorrow when it will still be unsettled for many parts of the country, he said.

“The south-westerly is a good [wind] direction for Wellington.”

The south-westerly wind is kind to Wellington, which has been enjoying more settled weather than some parts of the country. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington and Christchurch will be mostly fine today, with highs around 10C.

By Wednesday much of the country can expect fine weather, although the deep south, Auckland and Northland may catch a shower, and sheltered spots will likely be frosty.

Enjoy the reprieve while you can though, Ngamanu said.

Another band of rain is on the way from the west and is expected to arrive next weekend.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years.