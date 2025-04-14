Advertisement
School holiday weather: High winds, heavy rain to batter top of North Island

NZ Herald
MetService Severe Weather Update: April 14th. Video / MetService
  • Heavy rain and severe gales are forecast for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel.
  • MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind watches for those areas.
  • The forecasting service says there is a strong chance the watches will be upgraded to warnings.

School holiday plans are set to be spoiled when heavy rain and strong wind sweeps across the top of the North Island this week.

MetService put out a heavy rain watch from 6am tomorrow to 3pm on Thursday for Northland, from noon tomorrow to 3am on Friday for Auckland and Great Barrier Island, and from noon tomorrow to noon on Friday for the Coromandel Peninsula.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible.

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.”

Strong wind watches are also forecast to come into effect for Northland from 3pm tomorrow until 6pm on Thursday.

MetService has issued another strong wind watch for Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 9pm tomorrow until early Friday morning.

“Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures [are] possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

“Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds.”

MetService forecaster Alec Holden told the Herald a large, low-pressure system was heading towards New Zealand from the north.

“There [is] a high chance these watches will be upgraded to warnings,” he said.

Holden said 90km/h gusts around Auckland and Northland would be a safe estimate.

“The gust number of 90km/h could be higher,” he said.

“The northeasterly winds haven’t been particularly common in well over a year.

“There is a definite risk [of] damage of trees.”

In an update online, Northland Civil Defence advised residents to check drains and gutters in the lead-up to the storm and make sure outdoor furniture and loose items are secured.

“Make sure you have supplies ready in your home and car in case of power outages or road closures,” it said.

