- Heavy rain and severe gales are forecast for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel.
- MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind watches for those areas.
- The forecasting service says there is a strong chance the watches will be upgraded to warnings.
School holiday plans are set to be spoiled when heavy rain and strong wind sweeps across the top of the North Island this week.
MetService put out a heavy rain watch from 6am tomorrow to 3pm on Thursday for Northland, from noon tomorrow to 3am on Friday for Auckland and Great Barrier Island, and from noon tomorrow to noon on Friday for the Coromandel Peninsula.
“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible.