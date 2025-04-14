“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.”

Strong wind watches are also forecast to come into effect for Northland from 3pm tomorrow until 6pm on Thursday.

MetService has issued another strong wind watch for Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 9pm tomorrow until early Friday morning.

“Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures [are] possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

“Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds.”

💨🌧️Wet and windy ahead of Easter break



🟡Strong Wind and Heavy Rain Watches are in place from Wed for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel - with a good chance of being upgraded



🚗A good week to keep a close eye on the forecast, especially if you’ve got travel plans pic.twitter.com/l7iSbCOVuL — MetService (@MetService) April 13, 2025

MetService forecaster Alec Holden told the Herald a large, low-pressure system was heading towards New Zealand from the north.

“There [is] a high chance these watches will be upgraded to warnings,” he said.

Holden said 90km/h gusts around Auckland and Northland would be a safe estimate.

“The gust number of 90km/h could be higher,” he said.

“The northeasterly winds haven’t been particularly common in well over a year.

“There is a definite risk [of] damage of trees.”

In an update online, Northland Civil Defence advised residents to check drains and gutters in the lead-up to the storm and make sure outdoor furniture and loose items are secured.

“Make sure you have supplies ready in your home and car in case of power outages or road closures,” it said.

