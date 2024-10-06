Temperatures are set to plunge across the country as a burst of polar air arrives mid-week
MetService has issued a raft of weather watches and warnings for snow, wind and rain throughout Tuesday
It comes after widespread showery weather - and possible thunderstorms - forecast for today
A mid-week burst of polar air is set to send large parts of the country back to winter, as MetService issues advisories for snowfall, strong wind and heavy rain.
The second week of the school holidays has opened with widespread showery weather around New Zealand, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms in many places this afternoon.
They include areas from Northland to Bay of Plenty, the central high country and Whanganui, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Tararua District, Marlborough Sounds, Tasman District and Buller, as well as about eastern and southern South Island areas.
“But it’s tomorrow that we see the main weather system coming in,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.
The system, stemming from an area of low pressure to the south-west of New Zealand, was forecast to arrive with a front bringing strong north-westerly winds and rain to the western South Island.
MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Westland for Tuesday - when heavy rain may approach warning levels – as well as for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes, and rivers from about Arthur’s Pass southwards.
A heavy snowfall warning is also in place for Otago’s Milford Rd, where snow was forecast to reach elevations of 600m tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning, with 15cm to 30cm possibly settling near the tunnel.
As well, there was a risk of west-to-northwest winds hitting severe gale strength in exposed areas of coastal Southland and Clutha, the Canterbury High Country and Wellington and Wairarapa tomorrow.