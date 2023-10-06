A bomb disposal robot being delivered to Queenstown Airport via helicopter. The NZDF later found the suspicious device was harmless. Photo / James Allan

Domestic and international flights are tipped to face days of major disruptions just as school holidays draw to a close and families return home after a bomb scare at Queenstown Airport.

The airport’s chief executive officer, Glen Sowry, said civil aviation security flagged an electronic device used for heating boots as a possible threat when it was spotted during bag screening.

Before the device was discovered to be innocuous, bomb disposal specialists looked at x-ray images of it and agreed a serious emergency response was appropriate, Sowry said.

A bomb disposal robot is attended to after being airlifted to Queenstown Airport by helicopter. Photo / James Allan

He said the device was packed next to a computer inside the bag and it looked “highly suspicious and risky”.

Authorities evacuated the airport’s terminal and alerted police, who in turn brought the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) explosive ordinance disposal squadron after the device was flagged about 8.40am today.

With heightened security, emergency services told people to stay away from the airport and passengers scrambled to evacuation points, while at least one flight was diverted and dozens more were cancelled.

Sowry said it was “a challenging day” with the flight cancellations, and backlogs were likely to continue for the next three days.

“The good thing is that a number of airlines are putting on extra flights over the next couple of days, both domestically and across the Tasman, doing all they can to get their passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.

“This is a busy time of the year for us with the end of school holidays,” Sowry said.

Passengers were all marshalled into the far carpark at Queenstown Airport in response to an alert about a potential bomb. Photo / James Allan

He said affected travellers who face delays or cancellations should contact their airlines.

“We know that the airlines are doing everything they can to re-accommodate people and to [put them on flights]. The best option is just to get in touch with them,” Sowry said.

Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity officer, David Morgan, said 15 flights were cancelled and another was forced to turn around and return to Christchurch mid-air.

“We apologise to our passengers for the disruption, especially as this has happened at the end of the busy school holidays period,” Morgan said.

The airline said flights had recommenced since the NZDF found there was no threat.

Passengers are escorted off a plane in response to an alert regarding a potential bomb threat at Queenstown Airport on Friday morning. Photo / James Allan

Jetstar, meanwhile, said “a number of ... flights have diverted to other ports or been cancelled” due to the incident.

“If your flight is affected, we will notify you by email or SMS and provide a range of options including an alternative flight, accommodation, or a refund to your original form of payment,” the airline said.

“If you are booked to travel to or from Queenstown between 6 October and 13 October and no longer wish to travel, you can change your booking to depart up to 7 days later (subject to availability) or cancel your booking and receive a voucher to the value of your untravelled flights.”

Queenstown Airport’s Sowry said the NZDF explosive ordinance squad conducted a “controlled investigation of the baggage and determined that the reported items ultimately posed no threat”.

About 3pm, the airport announced it had reopened, the cordons were lifted and anyone needing to catch a flight could go to the terminal.

A helicopter carrying a bomb disposal robot arrives at Queenstown Airport. Photo / James Allan

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding,” the airport said.

While the threat remained active, passengers were taken to the Queenstown Events Centre to wait out the disruption. Food, water and activities were being provided, an airport spokesman said.

A helicopter delivered the Defence Force’s bomb disposal robot at the airport, and an operator could be seen guiding it along the tarmac.

Passengers were ushered off a grounded plane as soon as the threat was reported.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.




































