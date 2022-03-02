Scholarships granted to enhance a fairer justice system for Māori

Benjamin Morgan, a recipient in the Borrin Foundation scholarship, intends to focus on the intersection between criminal law and policy, technology, and indigenous law.

Two men have secured scholarships to pursue a post-graduate degree in law at a New Zealand university or at an overseas institution.

It comes following a demand for an increase in Māori to fill positions of influence to improve outcomes and create mana-enhancing strategies for the justice system.

The Borrin Foundation philanthropic fund was set up by a former High Court Justice to support legal research, education and scholarship to serve a fairer Aotearoa.

The Foundation's current strategic areas of focus are the criminal justice system, family law and access to civil justice.

They partnered with Ngā Pae te Māramatanga, New Zealand's Māori Centre of Research Excellence, and were able to grant $160,000 to Benjamin Morgan (Ngāti Awa, Te Patuwai) and Zachary Katene (Ngāti Toarangatira, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

Morgan is a former policeman who currently holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Criminology, and is also set to complete his LLB in June 2022. Morgan is the Co-Treasurer of Te Rākau Ture (Māori Law Students' Association), and a mentor for Māori law students at the University of Auckland.

He intends to focus on the intersection between criminal law and policy, technology, and indigenous law at a university in the US.

He takes inspiration from vehicles for change such as Te Ao Marama and hopes to add his voice to the development of a mana-enhancing justice system in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"I want to contribute towards creating a justice system in Aotearoa that is empathetic and where Te Ao Māori informs practices across all levels," Morgan said.

"I want to use my experiences to drive positive change and create a future where my whānau can trust that the justice system will treat them fairly and with respect."

Zachary Katene, father of four and recipient of the Borrin Foundation scholarship. Katene has a passion for governance and the Māori economy.

Katene, father of four, is pursuing a Master of Laws in Corporate Governance & Practice at Stanford Law School in California, USA.

In 2017, he graduated from the University of Waikato with a Bachelor of Management Studies (Hons) and a Bachelor of Laws (Hons), and started his legal career at the Auckland office of Simpson Grierson.

Katene learned of the growing Māori economy and the commercial possibilities it can create for Māori. He sees the need for greater governance and leadership expertise within Māori-owned businesses to take full advantage of these possibilities.

"Successful, well-governed whānau, iwi or hapu-owned companies are one of the fastest ways to whānau wellbeing, because of the direct benefits of employment, income and training they provide." Katene said.

"I want to advance the goal of "Ko te Māori e arataki ana i a Aotearoa ki te ao kei mua" – Māori leading Māori into the future."

The Borrin Foundation has previously funded Professor Jacinta Ruru of Otago Law School, an expert in tikanga Māori and indigenous laws.

The next round of applications for the Borrin Foundation Women Leaders in Law Fellowship, the Borrin Foundation Community Law Fellowships and Travel and Learning Awards will open on March 21, 2022, and close on April 26.