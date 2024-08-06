It add to his growing list of offences he also punched a police officer in the face after he was kicked out of the Taumarunui RSA in August 2022, and punched a random member of the public on Hakiaha St, the following month. The punches floored both unsuspecting victims.

He appeared in the Hamilton District Court for sentencing on multiple charges and was jailed by Judge Tini Clark who said it was his responsibility to keep himself well and take his medication.

Staff at the Henry Rongomai Bennett Centre were able to put out the small curtain fire with wet towels, while a member of the public put out the garage fire, however, the Toyota he torched was ultimately destroyed to the extent of the damage.

‘He hasn’t thrived in the community’

Flanagan’s counsel Kerry Burroughs said that given his arson convictions he struggled to find facilities for his client to go to. Hhowever, Flanagan’s uncle in Taumarunui had agreed to have him back when he was well again.

He admitted Flanagan had an “unremarkable record”.

He noted that he had waned taking his medication but had become more stable while in custody as he’d been given the meds via injection.

“If it’s left to any schizophrenic to take their medication, they don’t willingly wish to alter their state of mind.

“So unless [we] can bring the weight of the law on them to take the injection... then Mr Flanagan has no chance to live in the community.”

He said Flanagan “hasn’t thrived in the community”.

“He sees the world as he sees it,” but urged the judge leave an option for home detention open if she got down to 24 months in jail.

‘Said he was going to chop their heads off’

Crown prosecutor Kasey Dillon noted the contradictions of the mental health reports, which stated Flanagan didn’t appear psychotic after one of the arsons, and he’d had his monthly injections in 2023, and even on the same day as he torched the vehicle.

The clinical notes stated he was “smiling and inappropriate”.

He also reminded the judge of Flanagan’s comments about wanting to burn down Henry Bennett so urged any discount for his mental illness be reduced.

As for his temperament after the garage arson, the police prosecutor said one witness reported Flanagan looking agitated because he was pacing, he then swore at them “saying he was going to chop their heads off” and exhibited behavior that was “quite out there”, but nothing that he was “definitely psychotic at the time”.

‘You really need to change your behaviour’

Judge Clark told Flanagan his assaults were “concerning” and left the officer with bleeding nose and swollen eye, while the member of the public also suffered an eye injury which needed stitches but still suffered mentally from being punched without any provocation.

In January 2023, he’d also threatened to “shank” another member of the public, which the judge found to be an aggravating factor.

However, she recognised his schizophrenia diagnosis and gave him an additional discount before jailing him for 28 and a half months.

She also remitted his fines and backdated his six-month driving suspension so he could get back on the road, legally, when he was freed.

Judge Clark also reminded him his behaviour was “unacceptable”, particularly as some of it was the result of him not taking his medication.

“These events seem to be quite random and spontaneous so I’m hoping that you will get some support on release conditions... to really change that behaviour.”

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.











