A regional transport plan monitoring report – prepared for the Gisborne District Council – has again highlighted the issue; revealing some of the illegal speeds motorists pass the school at and the initiatives the school and others are taking to campaign for a lower limit.
“Ormond School, Police and Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti [Sport Gisborne] have supplied letters of support for the purpose of requesting 30km/h variable speed limits on the SH for during school pick-up and drop-off times as well as a safe crossing for those students who need to cross the SH to get to school,” the monitoring report revealed.
“These letters have been passed on to the appropriate teams at NZTA.”
The monitoring report said earlier this year Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti completed an “accessibility workshop” with Ormond School students.
Aside from an update on concerns surrounding traffic around Ormond School, the transport monitoring document presented to the GDC also looked at other road safety initiatives across Tairāwhiti.
That included revealed 116 people had attended the Whakamanahia recidivist drink-driving programme in the 2023-24 financial year.
The initiative includes a “crash simulation”.
Most of the referrals to the course come via Corrections, police Youth Aid and local iwi.
The report also highlighted a local drink-driving campaign last summer which featured billboards stating: “Give a #&%!, Arrive Alive, Drive Sober”.
“The campaign was intended to be targeted at those aged between 18 and 30 as this age group is of high risk in serious and fatal crashes where alcohol was a factor. Those aged between 18 and 30 years of age that we engaged with during checkpoints had positive feedback on the campaign.”
Not surprisingly – given the amount of damage and subsequent repairs which are going – 68% of residents who took part in a survey said they were dissatisfied when asked if state highways were fit for purpose.
SH35 has been one route that has suffered significant damage in numerous spots, amplifying damage from previous years which is still in the process of being repaired.
In terms of local roads (not state highways), 70% said they were dissatisfied.
Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.
