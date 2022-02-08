A new mum was given a pamphlet by Middlemore Hospital staff informing her formula fed babies were more likely to develop cancer and diabetes. Photo / File

A new mum was given a pamphlet by Middlemore Hospital staff informing her formula fed babies were more likely to develop cancer and diabetes. Photo / File

Fury has sparked online after a new mum was given a pamphlet by Middlemore Hospital staff saying formula-fed babies are more likely to develop childhood cancers and obesity.

Counties Manukau District Health Board today said the booklet was under review and they would remove it from circulation while they updated the information provided.

"We agree that the document uses outdated language when discussing formula, which may not be helpful to all mothers," a DHB spokesperson told the Herald.

The retraction came after New Zealand Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich posted the pamphlet on her LinkedIn page last week, commenting "How to scare the Bejesus out of new mums".

Titled "Why your baby does not need formula", the pamphlet includes a section which said: "Formula fed babies are far more likely to develop ear, chest, bladder and other infections; some childhood cancers, bowel conditions, obesity and diabetes. They are also more likely to be admitted to hospital and stay in longer."

Rich said she was alerted to the pamphlet by a mum who had just given birth and was given it by staff at Middlemore Hospital's birthing unit.

This pamphlet was distributed by staff at Middlemore Hospital's birthing unit. Photo / Supplied

In response to Rich's post, other mums shared their personal frustration with one saying at a hospital in Christchurch bottle feeding wasn't allowed, "if you intend to bottle feed - you have to go somewhere else".

Another said: "What year was that published? I950? I'm hoping this is not current advice? Clearly written by a man."

The Counties Manukau Health spokesperson said their current approach to feeding babies was to provide positive support to all women, encouraging breastfeeding, but recognising the needs of all mothers and babies.

"This document was designed to provide education and assistance to new mothers who are establishing breastfeeding."