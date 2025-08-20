Advertisement
Sarah Shaw opens up about life after being detained by US immigration with son, 6; remains heavily restricted

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Lawyer Minda Thorward on Sarah Shaw’s release from a Texas detention centre after being held with her young son. Video / Herald NOW

The movements of a Kiwi mother-of-three who was detained in a US immigration centre alongside her 6-year-old son for three weeks remain heavily restricted, despite being released.

Sarah Shaw, who is originally from Auckland, has opened up for the first time about the horrors they continue to endure.

