Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand woman Sarah Shaw and 6-year-old son detained by US immigration to be freed

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Bryndwr shooting and Government's fight against organised crime

A young Kiwi mum and her 6-year-old son, currently being held in a US detention facility, are set to walk free, though exact details surrounding their release remain cloaked in secrecy.

Sarah Shaw and her youngest son, Isaac, who live in Washington State, were detained on the Canadian border three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save