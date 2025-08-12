The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) was having a meeting about whether Isaac would be released tomorrow, she said.
“As for Sarah, her work visa is still current. She still is able to be within the United States and all of her son’s paperwork was current and approved. So there was actually no reason for him to be detained.”
Besancon earlier told the Herald that she’s hoping to get an update on Shaw’s detention status by tomorrow.
“It was about two-and-a-half weeks of basically legal-sanctioned kidnapping, which is a really big deal here in America.”
Besancon has been able to speak with Shaw in a controlled capacity because Shaw signed a privacy release between herself, Besancon and her lawyer.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson (MFAT) said yesterday that consular officials were aware of reports of a New Zealander and her young son in detention in the United States and were seeking further information.
