Besancon told the Herald they became friends in 2021 after meeting on a mother’s Facebook page when Shaw moved to Everett, Washington.
Besancon said she has spoken to the children and their grandparents in New Zealand after learning of the detention.
“As a mother, when you just imagine your child sitting essentially in a prison for something she shouldn’t be imprisoned for and you think about your 6-year-old grandchild just sitting there locked up,” Besancon said.
“They don’t even have their normal clothes. They’re not allowed to wear their own underwear. They’re in these uniforms. They’re the only people in the entire facility that speak English.
“Not only are they detained, but they’re kind of in a very strange sort of social isolation. She’s absolutely terrified.”
Originally, Besancon was supposed to be taking the children to Canada, but then their travel paperwork came through, and Shaw believed they were good to go.
“She felt confident being the one to take them,” Besancon said.
“Her daughter was really nervous about the flight anyway, so she wanted her mom to go with her to drop her off. We figured that it would be safe to do so, and we were unfortunately wrong.”
Besancon said she found out about the detention two days later, after she didn’t hear from Shaw later that night and couldn’t get hold of her the next day.
“I started getting this horrible feeling and I reached out to her boyfriend and I reached out to her lawyer,” Besancon said.
The family are currently waiting to hear some good news tomorrow regarding whether the decision has been made to release Isaac.
“He would be released to me. And then we’re waiting to hear, hopefully by the 14th what they’re planning to do with Sarah,” Besancon said.
Besancon has been able to speak with Shaw in a controlled capacity because Shaw signed a privacy release between herself, Besancon and her lawyer.
“She’s absolutely devastated.
“She’s had to pay for an attorney in Washington and an attorney in Texas. She hasn’t been able to work. She’s had to pay all her bills and her rent. She’s completely drained her savings, and she’s the only financial support she has within her family.