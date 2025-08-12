Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

New Zealand woman Sarah Shaw and 6-year-old son detained by US immigration

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A New Zealand woman and her six-year-old son who live in Washington state have been detained by US immigration. Photo / GoFundMe

A New Zealand woman and her six-year-old son who live in Washington state have been detained by US immigration. Photo / GoFundMe

Family and friends are pleading for the release of a Kiwi mother of three and her 6-year-old son after they were detained by US immigration.

Sarah Shaw and her youngest son, Isaac, who live in Washington State, were detained on the Canadian border three weeks ago.

On July

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save