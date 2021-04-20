Sandringham hit-and-run accused granted bail following police manhunt

A pedestrian was seriously injured in the hit-and-run on Sandringham Rd early Sunday morning. Photo / File

An Auckland man accused of seriously injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run has appeared in court four days after the incident.

After scouring CCTV footage and appealing to the public for help, police arrested Clive Vakalahi.

The collision happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on main thoroughfare Sandringham Rd, between Skeates Ave and Farrelly Ave near the Wesley Community Centre.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and father of three appeared at Auckland District Court this morning charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded on bail until May 19 for his next court appearance, when he is expected to enter a plea.

A police prosecutor told the courtroom they have not been able to extensively question the victim due to the serious nature of their injuries.

Vakalahi's lawyer said the 47-year-old was very drunk at that time and the collision was an accident.

Detective Sergeant Scott Wilson said police had also seized a Nissan Pathfinder which will now undergo forensic examination.

The collision happened on Sandringham Rd, between Skeates Ave and Farrelly Ave. Photo / Google

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident and we'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance."

Police had earlier appealed to members of the public who may have seen the vehicle or who had any further information about the driver to come forward.