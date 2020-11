Police were at the scene this morning and making inquiries into the incident. Photo / Google

A person has stolen cigarettes from the Edendale Superette in Sandringham, Auckland this morning.

Police are making inquiries into the aggravated robbery after being notified about the incident on Sandringham Rd around 7.30am.

A police spokesperson says a person entered the store with some kind of weapon - it's not clear what it was but it was reportedly not a firearm.

Officers were still at the scene around 8.20am investigating the incident.