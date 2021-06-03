Samuel Samson, who murdered Azalia Wilson, jailed for life

Azalia Wilson died of blunt force injuries to the head, neck, abdomen and face on November 17, 2019, at the Bavarian Motel, in Invercargill. Photo / ODT

The man who was found guilty of murdering a young Invercargill mum has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Samuel Moses Samson, 33, appeared for sentencing today in the High Court at Invercargill after being found guilty in March of murdering Azalia Wilson.

Justine Gerald Nation this afternoon sentenced Samson to life in jail with a minimum period of imprisonment of 17 years.

Wilson, 22, died of blunt force injuries to the head, neck, abdomen and face on November 17, 2019, at the Bavarian Motel, in Invercargill.

In March, a jury delivered a unanimous verdict of guilty for Samson following 16 days of trial.

While the Crown's case was that Samson had killed Wilson in a jealous rage, the defence claimed police focused on only one suspect and stated there were "huge failures" in the investigation.

Samuel Samson was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in jail. Photo / ODT

The pair had a baby girl together who was born in July 2019 - the 2-year-old girl is now being raised by Wilson's family.

After the trial, Wilson's mother, Trinette Wilton, told the Otago Daily Times her daughter's death was "not in vain". She hoped the nightmare she has been through would help other women get out of violent relationships.

"I hope somewhere, somehow, some girl has been following the story and leaves - and runs for their lives. That's all I hope for."

Where to get help

If you're in danger now:



• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584