New Zealand

Safer roads: How cable barriers have cut deaths on NZ highways

5 minutes to read
Median cable barrier on the Waikato Expressway near Te Kauwhata. Photo / Doug Sherring

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

What makes driving safer? As holidaymakers hit the highways after another grim annual road toll, Simon Wilson reports on the evidence for what really works in the fourth of a five-part series.

OPINION: In 2005,

