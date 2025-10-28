Seymour told the Herald he was very humbled to receive the award.

“I think they gave it to me because they wanted to recognise all the New Zealanders who have helped fundraise, put their lives on the line over in Ukraine,” he said.

He was notified of the award via WhatsApp by Myroshnychenko.

“I initially thought it was some kind of fake thing. But then I scrolled up and realised it was the guy I had been messaging for a long time.”

The Order of Merit, Third Class, is awarded for “supporting the state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, charitable activities, and promoting the Ukrainian state in the world.” Photo / Mahi for Ukraine

The Act Party leader has been a long-time advocate for an end to the war, organising fundraisers and petitioning to give sanctuary to Ukrainian-Kiwi families.

He called the war in Ukraine a “wider question of law and justice”.

“There is conflict in the war, but since World War II, there haven’t been many examples of a clear legal border where one country just rolled tanks across.

“Ukraine was a functioning democracy with legally recognised borders. That has real implications for a country like NZ,” Seymour said.

“We’re fighting for Ukrainians’ short-term lives, but we’re also fighting for NZ’s long-term freedom.”

Five known New Zealanders have died fighting on the ground so far in Ukraine - three soldiers - Dominic Abelen, Kane Te Tai and Shan-Le Kearns and a man in his late 40s whose body has yet to be recovered.

Aid worker Andrew Bagshaw died while trying to rescue an elderly woman in an area of intense military action in Soledar in 2023.

Former Defence Minister Ron Mark – who recently returned from his fifth trip to Ukraine – has said “considerably more” Kiwis have been maimed on the battlefield.

The Carterton mayor told the Herald other people deserve more recognition than himself for their work on the ground.

“I’m not there every day. I’m not one of the soldiers on the frontline, I tell myself that the award is for them.

“Multiple Kiwis are fighting and providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine, and we should be proud of them.”

Turska told the Herald the war in Ukraine would “shape the global order”.

“In NZ, as a small democracy, we should stand with our values and we should protect the international rules-based order,” she said.

“If that crumbles, if Russia is allowed to get away with what they are doing, nobody is safe.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.