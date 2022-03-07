Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern holds post-Cabinet press conference

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will soon give details about a bespoke Russian sanctions bill drafted specifically in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Now into its 12th day of attacks by Russia, more than 1.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine in what the United Nations has called "Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II".

Cabinet met today to consider a bespoke Russian sanctions bill drafted specifically for the conflict in Ukraine.

At 4pm Ardern and Mahuta will hold a post-Cabinet press conference.

So far New Zealand has banned exports linked to the Russian military, imposed travel bans on certain individuals and provided humanitarian aid.

However, it has come under global scrutiny for its inability to apply wider economic sanctions due to a lack of an autonomous sanctions regime.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Currently, sanctions are guided by United Nations resolutions, but Russia has a veto as a permanent member of the Security Council.

Ardern said this morning the Government wanted to make sure it had the ability to apply targeted sanctions to entities and individuals, including oligarchs.

"We'll be looking at the ability, then, for New Zealand to add additional sanctions and also making sure that we can target those who may have an influence on the Russian regime and the ability to continue to put pressure on Russia, overall, to ensure that we're doing all we can," she told TVNZ's Breakfast.

The bill would also enable the Government to stop people from putting investments or assets into New Zealand as a way of escaping other restrictions in other areas, take steps against movement around maritime and airspace and impose sanctions on those who may be supporting or are involved in the decision-making of the invasion.

Speaking to RNZ, Ardern said it would be an extension of the sanctions already put in place.

"You'd recall that we moved on things like travel bans, we also moved on export controls essentially limiting their ability to export anything that may have dual-use technology for the military."

The Ukraine flag flies above Parliament House alongside the New Zealand flag in Wellington. Photo / Mike Scott

There have been multiple calls on the Government to consider the draft autonomous sanctions.

"It would not have necessarily allowed us to target oligarchs and we want to make sure we can do that," Ardern said.

The Government has been questioned on whether it is doing enough to help Ukraine and whether its already-imposed sanctions could be more heavy-handed.

To this, Ardern said that everything done so far is in line with what many other countries have done.

"But we do want to do more," she said.

Ardern will also likely be questioned on the rising cost of living, and National's plan to cut taxes.

On Sunday leader Christopher Luxon said a National government would repeal all taxes introduced by Labour since 2017, and wanted the income tax brackets realigned to adjust for inflation.

Ardern will also be speaking after nearly 18,000 more cases of Omicron were reported today, and the number of people in hospital climbed to 696, including 13 people in intensive care.