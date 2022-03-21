Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern holds post-Cabinet press conference

The Prime Minister has announced a further $5 million in assistance to Ukraine to help it against the invasion from Russia but has stopped short of sending weapons to the embattled European nation.

Ardern revealed the move when fronting the post-Cabinet press conference at 3pm alongside the Chief of Defence Force Kevin Short.

Ardern has confirmed that Cabinet has signed off on decisions on vaccine mandates, certificates and the traffic light system. She will outline them on Wednesday, once a bit of further work is done.

Ardern said some of the $5m would go to NATO in the form of non-lethal military assistance, such as body armour and other pieces of equipment. The equipment included 1066 body armour items 473 helmets and 571 camouflage vests.

She said people were already arriving in New Zealand from Ukraine.

There had been 314 sponsorship requests for the new visa for family members, and 33 visa applications.

She said sanctions being imposed from around the world were having an effect, and New Zealand would continue to play its role.

Short said the equipment being provided was in response to a direct request from Ukraine.

Short said it was likley NZDF transport would be used to get it to Ukraine - the equipment in question was already on the shelves. He said New Zealand would also talk to Australia to potentially tie in with them.

Ukraine had sought lethal aid - such as weapons - as well, and that was being provided by other countries. "We haven't yet made the decision to add those forms of support, It hasn't been removed from the table, but it would be a change in approach."

On New Zealanders going to Ukraine to fight, Ardern said she did not believe it would be against any law in New Zealand - but it would be against advice not to travel to the region.

"But to the best of my knowledge, there would not be a legal impediment."

Short said the equipment being sent was not in large quantities, but Ukraine had advised that every little bit helped. It was partly available because New Zealand was replacing old kit.

"Even if it is kit that has been used before, it is better than no kit at all," Ardern said.

The Prime Minister and Short did not know how old the equipment was.

It comes as Russia's war on Ukraine approaches a month in duration, with thousands of casualties and an estimated 10 million people displaced.

Already 3.4 million Ukrainians have fled for safety across the border into Europe.

Chief of Defence Air Marshal Kevin Short. Photo / Pool

So far New Zealand has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, announced a new visa system to allow about 4000 Ukrainians into the country to join family members, implemented travel bans and passed a bespoke law to apply sanctions on Russia and anyone supporting the war effort.

The Government has imposed its first tranche of sanctions, targeting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and 12 other senior figures.

"This first tranche of sanctions designates an additional 364 political and military individuals to our travel ban list, and places sanctions on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and the 12 members of his Security Council, one bank and 18 other entities," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Friday.

She said the sanctions prevent New Zealand individuals, assets and financial institutions from having dealings with those listed and prohibits their vessels and aircraft from entering New Zealand.

However, none of those targeted so far have assets here.

Mahuta said the plan ahead was to target oligarchs and entities connected to Putin's regime.

Meanwhile, Fonterra has announced it is pulling all its business from Russia.

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said he supported the move and welcomed the "solidarity of New Zealand businesses who oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine".

Another nine people were reported to have died from Covid-19 today, including a person in their 20s - the second-youngest death in the pandemic.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths was now 184.

There were 14,463 new community cases of Covid-19 reported and 1000 people in hospital, including 33 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 17,124.

The Omicron wave continued to trend downwards, with experts saying the outbreak had peaked in Auckland, and likely also in other parts of the country.

Ardern has said as the outbreak comes more under control certain protections measures, including requirements around vaccine passes and mandates, would be relaxed.

Otago University epidemiologist Michael Baker said while there was a case to scale those back once the Omicron peak passed, the Government should continue its cautious approach given the long tail of the outbreak, with smaller waves of cases and new variants on the horizon.