Russia has published a list of 32 New Zealanders banned from entering the country, including city mayors, officials, academics, Defence Force brass, and journalists accused of forming a "Russophobic agenda".
The Russian Foreign Ministry says the move is a response to New Zealand government sanctions "which apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens".
On the list are Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, Christchurch counterpart, Mayor Lianne Dalziel, and Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, along with journalists including Herald columnist and political commentator Matthew Hooton.
"[It] looks like an invitation to a great long lunch," Hooton quipped this morning.
Hawkins also took a light-hearted approach, writing on Twitter this morning: "I regret to inform you that I appear to have been banned from Russia. There goes that Trans-Siberian Railway fantasy".
Those on the list are "indefinitely" barred entry to the Russian Federation.
The blacklist statement, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's social media channels, also warns it will continue working on updating the "blacklist".
"With the fact that official Wellington does not intend to abandon the anti-Russian course and continues to bear new restrictions, work on updating the 'blacklist' will continue," it says.
New Zealand has imposed a raft of sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, including compiling its own list of Russian nationals banned from entering the country.
The Beehive has been approached for comment.
The full list of banned New Zealand citizens:
John Anthony
Shane Arndell
Lianne Audrey Dalziel
Chris Darby
Andrew John Whitfield Foster
Phil Bruce Goff
Garin Golding
Kate Green
Aaron Garth Hawkins
Ian Hill
Stephen Hoadley
James Hollings
Mathew Hooton
Rose King
Rob Krushka
Matt Lawrey
Richard Maclean
Tracy Mulholland
Thomas Manch
Hugh McAslan
Ian Mower
Bridget Musker
Whena Owen
Shaun Sexton
Josie Pagani
Pete Rainey
Rachel Hadley Reese
Sharon Stewart
Pasanka Wickremasinghe
Matthew Weston
Mike Yardley
Nicola Young.