“Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route.”

A police statement at 3pm advised motorists to drive to the conditions.

“Traffic across the network is building following a four-car crash in the Waterview Tunnel and another involving two vehicles on the same stretch of State Highway 20 in Manukau.

“At least one northbound lane [was] closed following the crash in the Waterview Tunnel. Police were also notified of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 20 southbound, near Cavendish Drive.

“A two-car crash northbound on State Highway 1 near the Khyber Pass off-ramp has also been reported.

“Drive to the conditions, slow down, [and] allow extra time to arrive safely at your destination.”

Forecasters are warning those living in northern regions to be prepared for localised heavy downpours that may cause surface flooding and rivers to suddenly rise.

Heads up for the upper North Island, including Auckland.



For today, expect periods of rain, some heavy, along with thunderstorms.



However, we'll need to watch for a period of particularly heavy rain (🟣) late PM & evening.



Some thunderstorms may have stronger type wind. pic.twitter.com/1BzdvebRWy — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 14, 2024

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the northern areas of Auckland are in the firing line for the thunderstorms.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch on the Auckland region, which is expected to end at 4pm.

The forecaster said thunderstorms were “likely to develop” following the heavy rain and could be accompanied by strong wind gusts of 90km/h.

Forecaster Niwa reported some thunderstorms may have a “stronger wind type”.

⚠Severe Weather Warnings have been updated. The main changes:

🟡🌧 A Heavy Rain Watch has been added for east Bay of Plenty and the far north of Tairāwhiti/Gisborne this evening

💨❌ The Strong Wind Watch for Northland has been lifted

🔗 https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/JkicxcUccH — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2024

Makgabutlane said the thunderstorms would be “localised”.

“There will be pockets of heavier rain in the broader area.”

She said it would mostly affect commuters heading over the harbour bridge and beyond.

“The further north, the higher the chance for some thunderstorms.”

Makgabutlane said the ridge of high pressure that graced the city with clear skies last week had been replaced by a low-pressure system, causing the rainy conditions.

She said it was a fast-moving weather system and most of the rain will have moved off the region overnight.

Umbrellas and rain jackets make a return for most of us this week☔️



A rain band is moving across the North Island, reaching the South Island this afternoon



Keep an eye on the Rain Radar today: https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/V29kSzblza — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2024

Makgabutlane warned Aucklanders the rain would not be gone for long and they should not put away their umbrellas too quickly.

“We are looking at bands of rain.”

She said the weather would be a “mixed bag” this week, with pockets of settled weather mixed in with periods of showers for all areas across the city.

MetService said it was the weekend forecast that “people [should] keep a very close eye on”, with strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous coastal conditions expected about the northern and eastern areas of the North Island.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning for the Coromandel Peninsula is expected to last until 10pm tonight.

MetService reported the region should expect between 70mm and 100mm of rain, with possible thunderstorms this afternoon.

A heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty came into effect from noon today. MetService is warning of surface flooding and slips, making for difficult driving conditions.

It told residents to expect 80mm to 110mm of rain inland and 50mm to 80mm of rain about the coast. There is a “minimal chance” of the warning being upgraded to red.

Northland is also under a heavy rain watch, expected to last until 4pm. MetService said there was a “moderate chance” of this being upgraded to a warning but thunderstorms were likely to develop.

A heavy rain watch was coming into effect for the Tasman District at 3pm today as the low-pressure system moved down the country.

