Police have arrested a man for a protest that has been condemned as “reckless” and “traumatising” by mental health experts.

Traffic was backed up for nearly 6km after the protest, attempting to raise awareness for suicide prevention, halted Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

The 57-year-old man suspended himself from a climbing harness over the busy Southern Motorway while throwing white objects.

He has been arrested and is being spoken to in policy custody. Charges are being considered.

Inspector Danny Mead said the man was “pretending to be injured as part of what we can only describe as reckless behaviour in an attempt to gain publicity”.

“Emergency services from across Tāmaki Makaurau have been put in a situation where considerable time and resources were tied up as we dealt with this incident, not to mention the inconvenience to the public due to the lane closures involved” Mead said.

“The was a significant and unnecessary incident, that in no doubt will have impacted many people over the disturbing sight.”

He said it was lucky the man’s “reckless actions” did not cause injury to himself or others.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson called the protest “incredibly dangerous” for others and the man.

“I think if you were driving by, it would have been quite horrific and for children, it would have been quite horrific,” Robinson said.

“I mean throwing [things] at cars from the overbridge in itself is terrible.”

He said he did not think the protest was well thought out and it would have “absolutely traumatised” motorists.

A passing motorist said the scene was “very distressing at first glance”.

“I’m very angry... such an eerie sight to everyone going about their day,” she said.

The protest blocked the right-bound lanes of the Southern Motorway as emergency services brought the man down,

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they sent three firetrucks and one specialist vehicle to the scene and their “rescue was effective”.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said all northbound lanes were temporarily blocked between Cavendish Drive and East Tamaki Rd.

UPDATE - 8:30AM

All lanes are now OPEN. Allow extra time for residual northbound delays to ease. More: https://t.co/fqKhGUIilS ^HJ https://t.co/7srGsl4o09 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) June 23, 2024

“Consider using SH20 and expect delays,” the agency wrote.

The lanes reopened at 8.30am.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were on the scene of the “police incident” and motorists should expect delays.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.