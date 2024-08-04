“My mother was seen at 10.30pm on a Saturday night, by a young doctor just starting their career, who should have had tele-health support directly from Whangārei ED.

“Mum was misdiagnosed and sent home, and she died an hour and a half later of a massive heart attack, at only 62.”

The family’s grief was made worse by the then-district health board’s refusal to take any responsibility.

When raising this with the Chief Medical Officer at Whangārei Hospital, Blair was told “although we own Dargaville Hospital and employ the nurses, because we outsource the after-hours care provided to non-DHB doctors, we are not responsible for the care provided there”.

Last week RNZ revealed Dargaville Hospital no longer has any doctor rostered at night, but has had to resort to tele-health.

“I just can’t believe that in 2024, ‘tele-health from Timbuktu’ is considered an acceptable alternative,” Blair said.

“What I want to know is whether recent cuts to the payments made to the visiting locum rural health doctors, which have long been a necessary support our rural workforce, is the reason why Dargaville Hospital can suddenly no longer get doctors?

“Surely, if it has no doctors you need to stop calling it a hospital.”

Problems not new: doctors

Blair, who is president of the New Zealand Association of General Surgeons, said one thing that had not changed in the 10 years since her mother’s death was the “lack of accountability” from those at the highest level for the lack of care.

“It’s like a form of gaslighting to the medical profession that these are new or sudden crises. These are problems that have been brewing for several decades in our regional workforce.”

She has some patients ringing for appointments directly with her private clinic in Whangārei because they cannot get a GP appointment for six weeks.

When she spots unrelated, potentially serious problems such as heart conditions, she now refers them directly to other specialists, if they can’t get a timely appointment with their GPs.

“I’m just trying to help get people through the system.”

Taupō Hospital is funded for 10 fulltime doctors, but has the equivalent of only five.

Rural hospital medicine specialist Ralston D’Souza, who has worked there for two years, said it covered a huge region encompassing Tūrangi, Mangakino and Reporoa.

“Probably just to safely staff things, we actually need 11 to 13 FTE [fulltime equivalent doctors], but the current funding is for 10.”

He and his colleagues were grateful to Rotorua Hospital doctors for making a two-hour round trip to help cover holes in the roster.

Then management tried to formalise the arrangement.

“They’re incredibly short-staffed, but they’re still going out of the way to help us out. We’re incredibly short-staffed and we’re constantly picking up additional shifts where we can.

“But there comes a point at which we just have to protect ourselves.”

One in five New Zealanders lives in rural areas.

Research published by Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Health Network shows they have poorer health, but less access to healthcare.

It shows:

Significantly higher mortality rates from preventable causes

Alarmingly higher rates of suicide, particularly for males

Twice as many people living in social and economic deprivation, particularly in more remote areas

Far fewer families have access to mobile phones and internet in their homes

Very low vaccination rates to prevent disease

Network chairwoman Dr Fiona Bolden said many of those statistics were worse for Māori living in the most remote areas.

“Māori living under 30 years old were twice as likely to die from a preventable disease as Māori the same age living in a city.”

Non-Māori men aged 30-44 were 1.8 times more likely to die from preventable causes compared with their peers living in urban areas.

Preventable causes included suicide — “there’s scant access to specialist mental health support in the regions” — as well as workplace accidents and road crashes.

Both primary care and hospital services in the regions needed a big injection of cash from central government, Bolden said.

“They’re not going to have a rural health service without putting more money into it. And a 4% rise in capitation funding [to GPs] is not going to address any of the issues.”

The sector was also anxiously awaiting the release of the Health Workforce Plan to deal with regional inequities, she said.

Improving rural health a priority: minister

Minister of Health Shane Reti said improving rural health was “an integral part of improving all health in New Zealand”.

The Government inherited “long-standing” problems with the health workforce, but was tackling them head on through an additional 25 medical school places and working with Waikato University on its proposal for a third medical school, he said.

“I’m also aware that in 2023-24, Health NZ progressed a specific number of workforce initiatives to help rural health providers with staffing.”

Those included:

A $9100 accommodation allowance for trainees on the General Practice Education Programme (GPEP1) who live within 30km of their rural GP practice

Funding for locum GPs, nursing and rural hospital doctors to provide cover in rural general practices and NGO rural hospitals

A Rural GP Relocation Fund to support recruitment into rural primary care providers

Funding a National Rural Hospital Locum Co-ordination Service through the Rural Health Network initiatives to attract and grow a pool of New Zealand-based and international locum doctors.

“Continuing to develop and support rural health services to respond to rural needs must be an ongoing priority for Health NZ,” Reti said.



