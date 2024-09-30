“The driver of one vehicle has sadly died at the scene, with the driver of the second vehicle suffering serious injuries,” they said on Wednesday.

Friconnet, a widely loved and respected figure in the club, has left behind a young daughter - a toddler named Remy - as well as a grieving partner and many close family and friends.

Brother William Friconnet, 29, said the Kerikeri man “always made time for people even if they were a really small part of the club”.

“That’s probably why so many made time for him,” he said, adding that many people had been to the family farm in Warkworth to farewell Friconnet ahead of his funeral, which will be held tomorrow.

The death has been “really hard on my whole family” he said, “I’m in a bit of a daze”.

“He was really helpful to me, we would always do stuff together.”

The brothers, who were fairly close in age, would hunt, fish, and help on their parents’ farm together.

He said he couldn’t even walk around his parents’ house without being bombarded with memories of Friconnet. “There’s so many, he was like my best friend for my entire life,” he said through tears.

It was “quite sad” knowing Remy would grow up without her father. Meanwhile, Friconnet’s partner was managing as best she could, William said.

“She’s pretty strong but it’s obviously hard for her, especially with Remy.”

The love and support that has poured out online since Friconnet’s death has been “uplifting”, William said. He has received messages from many people, even those he hasn’t spoken to in years, offering condolences and memories.

“Sometimes when it’s all getting a bit much it’s nice to look at the messages.”

When he was feeling dazed and shocked, it could be hard to “picture or remember anything”, but “if you look at the messages and listen to people’s stories, it kind of gives you a picture of him that’s easier to grasp.”

William described his brother as stubborn, “really kind and loving”, and a great rugby player. “He was horrible to have on the other team, but really great to have on your team.”

His sister, Kura, said Friconnet “had a really strong sense of fairness and justice. He was incredibly loyal and a great protector. You always felt safe when he was around.”

His partner, Leash, said he was an “incredible dad” and all her children loved him.

Mum Iria Friconnet said in her eyes, Franck could do no wrong, describing him as a “happy-go-lucky kid who loved animals”.

His father, Chris Friconnet, said his son was “a really happy child”.

“When he was born, he came out smiling.”

The family moved to New Zealand from their village in France when Friconnet was still young, and he initially struggled to adjust until he began playing rugby and found his place.

“Rugby became his life. He also loved the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. He was very helpful around the farm, which made him incredibly strong.”

On the morning of the crash, he was on his way to the farm to help his father move the cows and do some fencing.

Club president Phil Hall said on the evening before his death, Friconnet had been at the club joining in a group counselling session for members following the death of coach David Bateman just days before.

Bateman, 44, died suddenly on September 21.

“More than just a coach, David was a mentor and friend, always there to lend a hand or an ear when needed, making everyone feel valued through both small and significant gestures of support. He was instrumental in cultivating a culture of belief, innovation, and community at Eden Rugby,” said a tribute post on the club Facebook page.

“We’ve got the first funeral today and the next one tomorrow,” said Hall. “Everybody’s just lost for words, the whole club is just stunned.”

He said four members of the club had died suddenly during this year under varying circumstances and many of the club members were struggling with the spate of tragedies.

A post on the club’s Facebook page described Friconnet as an “integral member of Eden Rugby”, saying he would be remembered not only for his presence on the field, but also his larger-than-life personality.

“Franck’s leadership in the scrum was unmatched, helping Eden develop the most dominant scrum in the competition. Even when faced with NPC, Super Rugby, and All Black players, Franck always found a way to adapt and overcome,” the post said.

Friconnet was also one of the club’s “biggest personalities”.

“He had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcome, going out of his way to support and uplift his teammates. Whether in boots or, more often, barefoot - even on the coldest winter nights - Franck was known for doing things his own way, and it was clear he had found his home at Eden.”

The club explained Friconnet had attended Orewa College and played for Silverdale before joining Eden Rugby in 2016 after returning from some time in Spain.

“Over the years, he became one of the most feared players in Auckland club rugby, going on to play more than 80 games for the Prems.”

