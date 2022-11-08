Rugby League fans celebrate late into the night in Ōtara. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Rugby League fans celebrate late into the night in Ōtara. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A rugby league fan has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being run over by a car while celebrating on the street last night.

The incident occurred as fans congregated on a Mangere street to celebrate during the Rugby League World Cup last night.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Matt Srhoj said emergency services were called to Robertson Rd at around 1am.

“The victim had been sitting on the bonnet of a moving car when she has slid off and been run over by the vehicle, leaving her trapped,” he said.

The woman was taken to Middlemore Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition.

Police were speaking to the driver of the car as part of their inquiries.

Inspector Srhoj said the incident was entirely preventable.

“Police have been warning the community that something like this could happen and unfortunately we now have a woman in Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.”

Fans have been taking to the streets in town centres across Auckland during the tournament in the United Kingdom.

Police have been monitoring the celebrations.

“It is an incredibly exciting time for league fans as the business end of the tournament nears, but our plea is that they consider everyone’s safety and the wider community,” Srhoj said.

“Our concern continues to be that dangerous activities or unlawful behaviour could lead to further serious or fatal injuries.”



