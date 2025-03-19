Ban was competing in the first sprint car heat on March 8 when he was involved in a crash - causing fuel to ignite.

In a statement shared with the Herald, the speedway company described it as a “freak accident”.

Bridget Roxburgh from Ruapuna Speedway told the Herald she had “never seen anything like it” in all her years in racing.

Kevin Ban remains in Middlemore Hospital with serious burns following a crash at Ruapuna Speedway. Photo / Facebook

The Givealittle page was launched on March 14 and already has close to $20,000 in donations.

“As our family navigate the early days of this journey, we’re reaching out to friends, family, and the community for support. Donations will go toward supporting Kevin and his family, and keeping things ticking over while he’s unable to run his business,” says Curtin.

She says the funds will also help the family with flights to Auckland and the “stuff ACC doesn’t cover”.

Curtin says any money that is left over will be kept aside “as an emergency fund for future victims of motorsport incidents”.