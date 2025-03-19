- Kevin Ban is facing a long recovery after suffering serious burns in a Ruapuna Speedway crash.
- The driver is in a serious but stable condition at Middlemore Hospital’s National Burn Centre.
- A Givealittle page has raised nearly $20,000 to support Ban and his family during his recovery.
The driver of a sprint car that crashed at Ruapuna Speedway near Christchurch earlier this month is facing a long road to recovery after suffering serious burns.
Kevin Ban remains in a serious but stable condition in the National Burn Centre at Middlemore Hospital.
In a Givealittle post by Ban’s partner, Tania Curtin, the speedway driver will “face a long recovery”.
Curtin says he’s receiving the “best possible burns care”.