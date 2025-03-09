In a statement shared with the Herald, the speedway company said it is investigating the “freak accident”.
“Saturday night at Ruapuna Speedway, a serious incident occurred during the first Sprintcar heat race ... The driver involved in this accident has suffered burns from fuel igniting during the crash,” it said.
The competitor underwent surgery on Saturday night and has been taken to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital. He remains in serious but stable condition.
“His family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the support and kind words from friends and the speedway community.”