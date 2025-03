A person is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash at Ruapuna Speedway. Photo / Google

A crash at Christchurch’s Ruapuna Speedway has left one person in a serious condition, forcing the cancellation of tonight’s event.

Police responded at 7pm to the speedway venue in Hasketts Rd, Templeton after a single-vehicle crash.

“One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition,” said a police spokesperson.

In an update on Facebook, Ruapuna Speedway announced tonight’s event has been cancelled due to a “medical event”.