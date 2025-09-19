“This objection is made with reluctance,” Hansen wrote to the DPMC.
“However, if the injustices that have and are currently occurring are rewarded by Royal Honours recognition, there will be revulsion and rejection, which I fear the iconic historic RSA movement, which contributes so much to society, will totally collapse.
“RSA members respect achievement recognition for the benefit of community, fellow members, and humanity, but frown on rewarding personal desired recognition, over those values.”
An update from RSA HQ addressed to all clubs revealed 24 associations owed a combined $180,000. That is, 28% of the national body’s annual take from capitation fees.
RSA documents reveal it has assets topping $5.2 million in value.
RSA boss: “The victims of this latest attack have been steadfast in their dedication”
A spokeswoman for the RSA said neither Dunne nor Faul were interested in responding to the contents of the letter.
But RSA chair Lieutenant General (Retd) Rhys Jonestold the Herald he was “incredibly disappointed” such a letter had been sent to the Honours Office “by an individual within the RSA”.
“Unfortunately, this individual has a long history of sending vicious correspondence designed to damage the reputation of individual persons or the RSA in general,” Jones said.
“The victims of this latest attack have been steadfast in their dedication to serving our veterans in the face of often unwanted and unnecessary hostile and unreasonable adversity.
“The vast majority of members of the Royal New Zealand RSA enjoy a collegial and supportive relationship, and work together to deliver on our main purpose – supporting New Zealand’s veterans of military service and their whānau. Sadly, there are some individuals who do not have this ethos."
Jones was the Chief of the New Zealand Defence Force from 2011 until 2014 and is himself a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
He added that because the honours process is confidential it would be “incredibly inappropriate” to discuss the identities of anyone the RSA had put forward for consideration.
RSA constitution heads to High Court
Hansen declined to respond to Jones’ comments.
The Honours Office – which is administrated by the DPMC – did not respond to an approach from the Herald for comment.
Rebel Auckland RSA clubs have filed legal proceedings in the Wellington High Court seeking a judicial review of the changes, claiming they were made unlawfully.
The Auckland District RSA also claims the changes had given the national body greater powers over individual clubs, which it said had a “draconian impact” and had been used to suspend 18 clubs over unpaid fees.
In July, RSA chief executive Evan Williams told the Herald he was disappointed by the legal action. He was not able to comment further while the legal process was ongoing.
Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.
