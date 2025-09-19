He served with the elite Special Air Service (SAS) and commanded New Zealand forces in East Timor - the nation’s largest troop deployment since World War II.

A former president of a regional RSA division has written a scathing submission to the Royal Honours Office. Photo / NZME

Dunne is already a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and chairs the NZSAS Trust - a charity that supports wounded SAS soldiers and the families of deceased troopers.

Faul has been a board member of the RSA for nine years.

Last year she was publicly acknowledged by a South Island branch for her commitment and dedication to changing the RSA’s constitution.

It is unclear whether Hansen’s controversial letter had its intended effect with authorities.

Nominations for the 2026 New Year Honours List are now closed, with both the DPMC and RSA declining to confirm whether Dunne or Faul had been nominated.

“This objection is made with reluctance”

Hansen wrote he was “saddened” to send the letter in which he registered his objection to any future Royal Honours being awarded to Martyn and Faul.

He claimed the pair’s time on the board included financial deficits, high staff turnover at head office, and the removal and voluntary withdrawals of some clubs from the RSA.

“This objection is made with reluctance,” Hansen wrote to the DPMC.

Former RSA national chairman Martyn Dunne, during his service with NZ Army and now. Photo / Supplied

“However, if the injustices that have and are currently occurring are rewarded by Royal Honours recognition, there will be revulsion and rejection, which I fear the iconic historic RSA movement, which contributes so much to society, will totally collapse.

“RSA members respect achievement recognition for the benefit of community, fellow members, and humanity, but frown on rewarding personal desired recognition, over those values.”

Hansen claimed if either Dunne or Faul were to be awarded Royal Honours, the gongs would be seen by some as “rewarding failure, as well as unpopular dictatorial leadership”.

The ongoing split in the RSA has now led to High Court action. Photo / iStock

He claimed in the letter: “I submit, my views and assertions are representative of vast RSA membership attitude, however, I make these objections of my own accord”.

During Dunne’s tenure on the RSA board, Hansen alleged the organisation had “experienced internal disruption which has far exceeded any previous disruption” in its history back to 1916.

What was the Napier RSA has broken away from the movement and is now called Clubs Napier. Photo / NZME

The RSA had an operating deficit of $176,949 for the year ending June 30, 2024. That was up from $33,996 the previous year.

The Herald reported in July how the RSA had suspended several local branches over unpaid fees and may terminate some altogether.

An update from RSA HQ addressed to all clubs revealed 24 associations owed a combined $180,000. That is, 28% of the national body’s annual take from capitation fees.

RSA documents reveal it has assets topping $5.2 million in value.

RSA boss: “The victims of this latest attack have been steadfast in their dedication”

A spokeswoman for the RSA said neither Dunne nor Faul were interested in responding to the contents of the letter.

But RSA chair Lieutenant General (Retd) Rhys Jones told the Herald he was “incredibly disappointed” such a letter had been sent to the Honours Office “by an individual within the RSA”.

“Unfortunately, this individual has a long history of sending vicious correspondence designed to damage the reputation of individual persons or the RSA in general,” Jones said.

RSA chair and Lieutenant General (Rtd) Rhys Jones has hit out at the written attack on a former and current board member. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“The victims of this latest attack have been steadfast in their dedication to serving our veterans in the face of often unwanted and unnecessary hostile and unreasonable adversity.

“The vast majority of members of the Royal New Zealand RSA enjoy a collegial and supportive relationship, and work together to deliver on our main purpose – supporting New Zealand’s veterans of military service and their whānau. Sadly, there are some individuals who do not have this ethos."

Jones was the Chief of the New Zealand Defence Force from 2011 until 2014 and is himself a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

He added that because the honours process is confidential it would be “incredibly inappropriate” to discuss the identities of anyone the RSA had put forward for consideration.

The rebellion within the ranks of the RSA has seen Government officials receive correspondence calling for Martyn Dunne (inset) not to be considered for Royal Honours. New Zealand Herald composite photo

RSA constitution heads to High Court

Hansen declined to respond to Jones’ comments.

The Honours Office – which is administrated by the DPMC – did not respond to an approach from the Herald for comment.

Hansen’s written objection included the fact the RSA is facing legal action in the High Court for constitution changes made while both Dunne and Faul were both on the board.

Rebel Auckland RSA clubs have filed legal proceedings in the Wellington High Court seeking a judicial review of the changes, claiming they were made unlawfully.

The Auckland District RSA also claims the changes had given the national body greater powers over individual clubs, which it said had a “draconian impact” and had been used to suspend 18 clubs over unpaid fees .

In July, RSA chief executive Evan Williams told the Herald he was disappointed by the legal action. He was not able to comment further while the legal process was ongoing.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

