Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

RSA facing serious cashflow problems, claims some clubs withholding fees, suspends some

Lachlan Rennie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

Fifty-one RSA-affiliated clubs have not disclosed their poppy appeal return from April – which is mandatory. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Fifty-one RSA-affiliated clubs have not disclosed their poppy appeal return from April – which is mandatory. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The Returned and Services Association has suspended several local branches over unpaid fees and could terminate some altogether.

A chief executive’s update addressed to all clubs – obtained by Newstalk ZB – reveals 24 associations owe a combined $180,000, 28% of the national body’s annual take from capitation fees.

It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save