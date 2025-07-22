The clubs are seeking to reverse changes to the RSA national body made to its constitution in April, which they claim were made through an unlawful process. Photo / Greg Bowker

Rebel Returned Services Association clubs in Auckland have filed legal action against the national body over controversial changes to its constitution.

An Auckland District Returned Services Association (RSA) newsletter obtained by Newstalk ZB reveals several clubs have filed legal proceedings in the High Court at Wellington, seeking a judicial review.

The clubs are seeking to reverse changes to the RSA national body made to its constitution in April, which they claim were made through an unlawful process.

In its newsletter, the Auckland District RSA claims the changes had given the national body greater powers over individual clubs, which it said had a “draconian impact” and had been used to suspend 18 clubs over unpaid fees .

It said members didn’t see half of the new constitution before the vote, including the new model rules and bylaws which gave the national body greater powers.