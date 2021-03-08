Royal Albatross fail in Otago goes viral

While all eyes may be on the Sussexes after their revealing interview with Oprah, another royal has also gone viral on social media.

The Royal Albatross cam on Taiaroa Head captured the clumsy landing of an adult royal albatross who crashed while returning to feed its chick on Saturday.

In the video the adult comes in a bit too hot before flipping over onto its back and flailing its legs around like its pedalling an imaginary bicycle.

The unfazed chick waits patiently as the adult albatross rights itself before walking off.

The cam footage has racked up thousands of views on YouTube and social media.

The Department of Conservation's Royacam at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head has gained millions of views of egg hatching and bird rearing since the live stream started in 2016.

On March 3, the Royal Albatross Centre said the Royalcam chick now weighs 3kg at 37 days old and is still being brooded part time by parents.