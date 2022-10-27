Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo / Alex Haywood

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo / Alex Haywood

A Roxburgh man who collided with two horses on a dark Central Otago road says he is “very, very lucky to be alive”.

The accident happened on State Highway 8 near Shingle Creek as Alex Haywood was driving home from work late on Monday.

“I am very, very lucky to be alive right now all things considered. The only injuries I have are a small cut on my head, a possible compression fracture of the upper spine and some small scratches and bruises.”

Haywood says the horses were “on the brim of the hill” and impossible to see as he approached.

Both horses died in the accident and his vehicle was extensively damaged.

Haywood says he knows the road well and was travelling no more than 95km/h at the time of the crash

“All I can remember is waking up in my car getting helped by someone who then helped me to their car and waiting for ambulance and fire crews to arrive.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the firefighters, ambulance crew and the Alexandra police and Dunstan Hospital for taking such good care of me.”

The crash was one of two involving animals in Central Otago over the holiday weekend.

Another driver was hurt when they hit a fallow deer on a rural road near Becks.

Acting Sergeant Perkins said both crashes happened at night, giving the drivers little chance to react.

“We encourage farmers to check all fences before stock enter boundary paddocks and take care with temporary road grazing fences. Ensure they are in good condition and conducting power well.

“At the same time, motorists have responsibilities as well. Motorists need to ensure their vehicles are up to warrant of fitness standards, particularly in terms of headlights.

“Drivers need to drive at a speed that allows them to react in time to unforeseen circumstances and having proper lighting plays a major part in this.

“Having an animal run out in front of you is not a pleasant surprise.

“We urge every driver on a rural road to drive at a speed where they can safely react to whatever appears in their headlights. It might just save your life.”

Motorists can report animals on roads to police by calling 105. If they pose an immediate threat to traffic, call 111.