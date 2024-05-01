Tina Grey and her daughter Autumn - their Rotorua home was burgled yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua mother and her young daughter with cancer returned from hospital to find they had been burgled, with thieves taking laptops, phones, gaming equipment and medicine.

Tina Maria Grey said she and her 12-year-old daughter Autumn Tangohau - who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2022 - had been in Auckland’s Starship Hospital for Autumn’s cancer treatment since Sunday.

When they returned to Rotorua about 4pm on Tuesday, Grey noticed their Glenholme home was a “mess” and Autumn’s medicine cupboard “emptied”.

“They went through every room,” Grey told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Grey said she wanted “to actually feel safe in our own home again”.

“My main thing is I just want my daughter’s stuff back.”

Bathroom window forced open

Grey said the first thing she noticed was her clothesline chair had been moved.

“When I opened the door, the house was just a mess.

“All the drawers were open ... her [Autumn’s] medical cupboard was emptied.

“I went into my daughter’s room and noticed that they threw everything around the room to try and find everything for her Nintendo Switch.”

Tina Grey and her daughter Autumn: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over this ... we’re already vulnerable”, says Grey.

Grey said Autumn’s school and personal laptops, gaming headset and Nintendo Switch were taken.

Grey’s laptop, two spare mobile phones, and her security cameras were also taken.

“They even turned off my Wi-Fi ... my security cameras were Wi-Fi-run so they knew what they were doing.”

Grey said it appeared the bathroom window had been forced open.

Family looking to move ‘somewhere safe’

Grey said she and Autumn had lived in their home for more than a year and had never had any issues.

However, after the burglary, Grey said Autumn did not feel safe at home.

“She couldn’t sleep til about 3am [yesterday] morning. Every little move [or] sound outside, she’ll flinch.

“We’re looking at relocating somewhere safe because no one wants to come home to that ... no one should have done that.”

Grey said she was not coping well.

“It’s just a challenge ... [it’s] enough to try and keep my daughter healthy and alive, really, and that’s a stress in itself and just coming home to your house being vandalised and just personal space being tampered with and just being robbed.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get over this ... we’re already vulnerable.”

Grey had reported the incident to police.

A spokesman said police were making inquiries into the burglary and forensics had been taken at the scene.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.