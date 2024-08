Gun Supplies Ltd in Rotorua was targeted by thieves. Photo / Google Maps

A Rotorua gun supplies shop has been broken into with products worth tens of thousands of dollars taken in a late-night smash and grab.

Thieves broke into Gun Supplies Limited on Ti St about 1am on Sunday by smashing the front windows.

The shop owner, who spoke on the condition he was not named, said rifle scopes worth around $60,000 were taken from glass cabinets.

He said the damage to the store would take a couple of weeks to repair at a cost of about $20,000.