Rotorua death: Loved ones mourn Shylo Rose Porter, Whakarongotai

Shylo Rose Porter, known as Whakarongotai. Photo / Supplied

A 24-year-old found dead in Rotorua four days after going missing was "truly one of a kind".

Shylo Rose Porter, known as Whakarongotai, went missing on March 18.

Four days later, her body was found on Mt Ngongotahā. Her death has been referred to the coroner.

Shylo Rose Porter, known as Whakarongotai. Photo / Supplied

The 24-year-old is remembered as gentle and fiercely loving, a loving mother, a dancer with her own flavour, "truly one of a kind".

Her spirit will live on in her son's sparkling eyes and captivating smile, family say.

"We all, whānau and her friends, hoped and prayed that she was just not answering her phone ... We lived in hope," her grandmother Manu Neho said, speaking on behalf of the whānau.

The pain, Neho said, reflected just how much she was loved and adored by all those around her.

Mourners gather for Whakarongotai's tangi. Photo / Supplied

After Whakarongotai went missing, her whānau, friends, and dancing fraternity set out to look for her into the early hours of the morning.

Not knowing where she was was "surreal" and left her loved ones in suspense, one unable to eat or sleep.

While finding her was a relief, it left many with "inconsolable" grief.

Her tangi was three days later.

Neho said Ngongotahā was the home of the patupaiarehe (the fairy folk).

"We believe they cared for her until those who loved her could find her.

"She was a bit magic herself with her beautiful sparkling eyes and her captivating smile that would light up a room."

Neho said you didn't need to know her to feel her compassion and warmth.

Whakarongotai once gave her bus ticket to a pregnant woman in Auckland who would have been stranded otherwise.

"Whakarongotai was gentle and sensitive. She was creative and gifted. She was affable and charming. A light being and a wonderful, loving mother," Neho said.

"She had a wicked sense of humour and laugh that matched."

Neho said Whakarongotai was a dedicated dancer who won the Rotorua Youth Award for Best Performer last year. Her talent came "naturally".

"She has enriched and touched so many lives. She will live on in our memories.

"She will live on and shine in her little boy who has the same sparkling eyes and captivating smile.

Whakarongotai was a dedicated dancer. Photo / Supplied

"She will live on the dance moves of her fraternity who will continue to dedicate movements to her. Her name will live on with her niece soon to be born."

Friend Maahia Brown said she and Whakarongotai were more like family than friends and did everything together.

"She was pretty much my other half.

"I know life goes on for us, but it's just never going to be the same."

Brown said Whakarongotai was irreplaceable and while she was quiet, her presence was always felt.

"The way she perfected her dance, her mannerisms, the way she presented herself. Immaculate."

After putting out the first missing person post, Brown was on edge.

"[I] couldn't sleep, couldn't eat."

She tried to retrace Whakarongotai's movements, found her missing friend's car, and was part of the search team that found her.

"My whole entire heart shattered.

"She was able to come home and be with the ones who loved her the most, the ones she inspired and the ones who were blessed enough to meet her along her journey.

"I'm happy that I get to live the rest of my life knowing that I was a part of hers."

Whānau say Whakarongotai "lives on in her son's sparkling eyes and captivating smile". Photo / Supplied

Another friend who was part of the search was Jamie Mccormack who said she initially thought nothing of the calls from mutual friends asking if she had seen Whakarongotai.

"She was on my couch that morning. I told them she was probably having one of her famous naps."

When the next day rolled around, and no one had heard from her, Mccormack's thoughts were clouded with worry.

She searched State Highway 5 with another friend until 1.30am with no luck.

The next afternoon Whakarongotai's car was found up Mountain Rd.

"I received the most heartbreaking call from my partner who had walked a path right to her," Mccormack said.

"My stomach dropped.

"I didn't want to believe it, I suddenly went into a dream phase where I didn't know if it was real or not."

Mccormack said Whakarongotai had a "big place in all of our hearts" and had taken a piece of their hearts with her.

She was strong, humble, and supportive, always "hyped up" others, and "allergic to talking bad about anyone".

"She truly was one of a kind.

"Normal, everyday tasks will forever remind us of Waka."

Her death was not being treated as suspicious and had been referred to the Coroner.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.