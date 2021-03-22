Body of missing woman Shylo Rose Porter, Whakarongotai, found on Mt Ngongotahā

The body of 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongotai was found this morning. Photo / Supplied

The body of the missing woman Shylo Rose Porter was found this morning.

The Police Search and Rescue Squad and LandSAR volunteers this morning found a body on Mt Ngongotahā, near Rotorua, police say.

The body has been identified as Porter, also known as Whakarongotai.

She was previously reported missing from the Rotorua area on Thursday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Whakarongotai at this difficult time.